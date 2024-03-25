Wizards of Waverly Place Revival: Selena Gomez, David Henrie Reunite for 2024 Premiere

After more than a decade away, the Russos are returning to their magical roots. In January 2024, Deadline announced that the family of wizards will return in the long-speculated Wizards of Waverly Place revival. The series will see Selena Gomez reprise her role as Alex Russo, the family wizard who plays by her own rules, and David Henrie return as Alex's brother, Justin Russo, a book-smart wizard who was last seen being promoted to headmaster of WizTech. On the same day as Deadline's announcement, Henrie posted a picture on Instagram of the script for the pilot with a wand on top of it. Henrie wrote in the caption, "The Russos are excited to become a part of your family once again, but we've grown. 2024, the year magic comes back." Gomez also chimed in by reposting the Deadline story, writing that she was "so excited" before sharing a throwback photo of herself and Henrie in Wizards of Waverly Place with the caption, "We're back."

Original Cast Returns and New Faces Join

Gomez won't be a series regular but she will be in the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the series. Henrie will be a series regular and posted a picture on Instagram of himself, Gomez, and their on-screen parents, played by David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera, announcing that they will make their respective returns as Jerry and Theresa Russo. Noticeably absent from the picture was Jake T. Austin, who played Gomez and Henrie's on-screen goofy younger brother, Max Russo. However, Austin confirmed that he will be returning when he shared the photo on his Instagram Story with the text, "Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my wizards family." As for Jennifer Stone, who played Alex's comical, upbeat best friend Harper in the original series, DeLuise confirmed during an interview with original Wizards of Waverly Place writers and producers Ben Montanio and Vince Cheung on the Wizards Pod hosted by himself and Stone that he had had discussions with Henrie about both of their characters' returns.

Plot Teasers and Production Updates

According to an official synopsis, the series picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door, and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World. When the original series ended, Justin was headmaster of WizTech, a wizarding school similar to Hogwarts in the Harry Potter franchise, and still had his powers, but it appears that is no longer the case. Within the rules of the Wizards of Waverly Place world, it is stated that a wizard must give up their powers to marry a non-magical mortal, which explains why Justin would have no powers.

Anticipation Builds for Revival

Although there has been no official announcement as to where the revival will be streaming, the original Wizards of Waverly Place series, 2009's The Wizards of Waverly Place Movie, and 2013's TV special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex are streaming on Disney+. Disney Channel's official Instagram account also posted a picture of the new series' pilot script with the caption, "Waverly Place." Henrie and Gomez will both serve as executive producers on the new series. With original cast members returning and new faces joining the mix, the revival is set to weave a fresh narrative while paying homage to the beloved original series, sparking excitement among fans and fostering a sense of nostalgia.