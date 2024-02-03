WisdomTree Inc. Announces Q4 2023 Financial Results: AUM hits $100.1 Billion

WisdomTree Inc., a leading global financial company, has unveiled its impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $19.1 million and an as-adjusted net income of $18.6 million, demonstrating robust financial health.

Strong AUM Growth Despite Outflows

The company's assets under management (AUM) closed at a notable $100.1 billion, marking a 6.8% increase. This growth was primarily fuelled by market appreciation, even as the company witnessed $0.3 billion in net outflows, predominantly from fixed income and commodity products.

Healthy Operating Revenues and Income Margin

Operating revenues for the period stood at $90.8 million, with an operating income margin of 28.7%. The figures underscore the company's strong operational performance and efficiency in managing its resources.

Buyback and Dividend Declaration

In a strategic move, WisdomTree repurchased Series C non-voting preferred shares from Gold Bullion Holdings Jersey Limited, a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, for approximately $84.4 million. It also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.03, scheduled for payment on February 28, 2024, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Strategic Growth and Recognition

WisdomTree reported over $10 billion in net inflows, extending its positive inflow streak to three consecutive years. The company also saw a 20% increase in its customer base, with a similar uptick in clients holding multiple products. New product launches, particularly the blockchain-enabled funds, were a highlight of the period. The company's UCITS ETF platform surpassed the $5 billion mark in assets under management, underscoring the firm's innovation and growth strategy.

WisdomTree also made strategic appointments to its Board of Directors, fortifying its leadership. The company's efforts were recognized as it was named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for the fourth year in a row.

In conclusion, WisdomTree's Q4 2023 financial results reflect a robust financial position, operational efficiency, and strategic growth. The company has demonstrated its commitment to innovation, shareholder value, and employee satisfaction, setting a strong precedent for the financial industry.