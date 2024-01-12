Wisconsin’s Winter Woe: Over 26,700 We Energies Customers Face Power Outages

As winter tightens its grip on Wisconsin, more than 26,700 customers of We Energies are left in the dark, grappling with power outages. Heavy snowfalls have triggered a surge in outages, with reports clocking in at 226 separate incidents. The primary cause points towards the weight of the snow pulling tree limbs into the unfortunate embrace of power equipment.

Fast Response to a Widespread Crisis

Answering the call of duty, We Energies has dispatched hundreds of its employees across the affected regions. Their mission is clear: to restore power and return life to its usual rhythm for thousands of homes. Milwaukee County, with its 6,925 customers without service, including a staggering 5,311 in Milwaukee city itself, seems to bear the brunt of the outages.

Waukesha County: The Epicenter of Power Outages

Yet, it’s Waukesha County that’s under the harshest spotlight. A significant 15,934 customers are left without power here. The breakdown includes 5,292 in Waukesha, 2,959 in New Berlin, and 1,009 in Hartland. Even Washington County hasn’t escaped unscathed, with 3,277 customers left powerless by the snow’s onslaught.

Power Restoration Updates and Safety Measures

We Energies is striving to keep its customers informed and safe during these trying times. Power restoration times are continually being updated on their outage map and mobile app. But it’s not just about information; it’s also about safety. The company advises the public to maintain a safe distance of at least 25 feet from any downed wires and to report such incidents immediately, either to We Energies or local law enforcement.