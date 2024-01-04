en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Wisconsin’s Veterans to Receive Valentines in State-wide Initiative

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Wisconsin’s Veterans to Receive Valentines in State-wide Initiative

The Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) has once again launched its heartfelt Valentine’s Day initiative, appealing to the public to send valentines to veterans. This drive comes in the wake of last year’s successful campaign, which saw an overwhelming response of 24,000 valentines, generously distributed among veterans across the state of Wisconsin.

A Plea for Love, Not Sweets

As in the previous year, the WDVA emphasizes that the valentines should not contain any food or candy. This stipulation is in place to cater to potential allergies and dietary restrictions veterans may have. To ensure a timely delivery for Valentine’s Day, the WDVA urges that all cards be mailed by January 31.

Bringing Joy to Three State Veterans’ Homes

The heartfelt cards received from the public will be distributed to veterans residing in the three state veterans’ homes located in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. These establishments offer long-term care and community-based residential facilities for Wisconsin veterans and their spouses.

Secretary-designee James Bond Encourages Participation

WDVA Secretary-designee James Bond fondly recalled the joy and appreciation felt by veterans at the outpouring of love they received last year. He fervently encouraged the public to participate in the initiative once again, emphasizing how these tokens of appreciation bring a sense of joy to the veterans and acknowledge their invaluable service to the nation.

0
Society United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
24 seconds ago
Austin Justice Coalition Leader Participates in Police Training Exercise
Chas Moore, the influential leader of the Austin Justice Coalition, recently took part in a hands-on training exercise with the Texas Municipal Police Association. His participation in the exercise aimed to gain firsthand insight into the challenges police officers face in various scenarios. In three different role-plays, Moore found himself in the shoes of an
Austin Justice Coalition Leader Participates in Police Training Exercise
Timberwolves' Stars Show Their Generous Side, Reserve Guard Promotes Brand
11 mins ago
Timberwolves' Stars Show Their Generous Side, Reserve Guard Promotes Brand
PACE Enterprises Receives $750,000 Grant for Affordable Housing Project
21 mins ago
PACE Enterprises Receives $750,000 Grant for Affordable Housing Project
Comedian Honors Firefighters with Photo Shoot at Brooklyn's Friends of Firefighters
1 min ago
Comedian Honors Firefighters with Photo Shoot at Brooklyn's Friends of Firefighters
Unfortunate Incident at Chipping Norton Theatre; Support for Queen Margrethe's Abdication
4 mins ago
Unfortunate Incident at Chipping Norton Theatre; Support for Queen Margrethe's Abdication
Katie Abbott to be Honored by Crisis Center for South Suburbia
11 mins ago
Katie Abbott to be Honored by Crisis Center for South Suburbia
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
35 seconds
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
49 seconds
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
50 seconds
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
52 seconds
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
54 seconds
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
1 min
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
1 min
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
2 mins
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
3 mins
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app