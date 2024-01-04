Wisconsin’s Veterans to Receive Valentines in State-wide Initiative

The Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) has once again launched its heartfelt Valentine’s Day initiative, appealing to the public to send valentines to veterans. This drive comes in the wake of last year’s successful campaign, which saw an overwhelming response of 24,000 valentines, generously distributed among veterans across the state of Wisconsin.

A Plea for Love, Not Sweets

As in the previous year, the WDVA emphasizes that the valentines should not contain any food or candy. This stipulation is in place to cater to potential allergies and dietary restrictions veterans may have. To ensure a timely delivery for Valentine’s Day, the WDVA urges that all cards be mailed by January 31.

Bringing Joy to Three State Veterans’ Homes

The heartfelt cards received from the public will be distributed to veterans residing in the three state veterans’ homes located in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. These establishments offer long-term care and community-based residential facilities for Wisconsin veterans and their spouses.

Secretary-designee James Bond Encourages Participation

WDVA Secretary-designee James Bond fondly recalled the joy and appreciation felt by veterans at the outpouring of love they received last year. He fervently encouraged the public to participate in the initiative once again, emphasizing how these tokens of appreciation bring a sense of joy to the veterans and acknowledge their invaluable service to the nation.