Wisconsin's Vacancy-to-Vitality Program Paves the Way for Affordable Housing

In a commendable stride to tackle the dearth of affordable housing in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), has unveiled the initial recipients of the Vacancy-to-Vitality Loan Program's awards. This groundbreaking initiative, powered by the state's 2023-25 biennial budget, is aimed at bolstering the availability of budget-friendly housing options across the state, forming a crucial pillar of the governor's overarching plan to create over 24,000 affordable housing units since his inauguration.

Vacancy-to-Vitality: A Beacon of Hope for Affordable Housing

The Vacancy-to-Vitality Loan Program is a strategic endeavor that targets the transformation of vacant commercial properties into affordable rental units. This ingenious solution is expected to pave the way for safe and stable housing for Wisconsin's workforce, families, and the elderly. As a part of this initiative, three out of six applicants have already been deemed eligible for funding, including projects in Dane County and the city of Brookfield. These developers can secure up to $1 million or 20% of the total project cost at a competitive low-interest rate, providing a much-needed financial boost to propel their affordable housing projects.

Highlight: The Flats at Bishops Woods

Among the significant beneficiaries of this program is The Flats at Bishops Woods in Brookfield. This project has been granted a substantial $1 million to construct 203 affordable housing units. This considerable influx of affordable homes will drastically augment the existing stock in Waukesha County, which had only added 176 affordable units from 2013 to 2023 through federal or state tax credits.

WHEDA CEO Encourages Developers to Apply

Elmer Moore Jr., the CEO of WHEDA, has publicly voiced his enthusiasm for the program. Urging developers to partake in this empowering initiative, especially those operating in rural areas, Moore encourages applicants to gear up for the next round of funding scheduled for late summer or fall of 2024. Comprehensive information about the program and the application awards can be found on the official WHEDA's website.

Through this innovative program, Wisconsin aims to transform its vacant commercial spaces into vibrant, affordable residential areas, leading the way in addressing the affordable housing crisis and setting a benchmark for other states to follow.