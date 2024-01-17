Wisconsin's Silver Dollar Tavern to Close, Legacy to Live on in State History Center

Madison's beloved Silver Dollar Tavern, the city's oldest family-owned bar, is preparing to serve its last drink. However, its legacy will be eternally preserved in a gathering and events space within the upcoming Wisconsin History Center, thanks to a generous donation from the Teasdale Family, the tavern's fourth-generation owners. The family has gifted the tavern's original 1930s 43-foot mahogany bar, vintage backbar cabinetry, iconic neon signs, and a host of other memorabilia to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which will use these items to recreate the atmosphere of a post-prohibition era bar.

Transcending Time: A Tale of Two Eras

The Silver Dollar Tavern opened its doors in 1933, just as the United States was emerging from the throes of the prohibition era. Through its 90-year history, it has remained an enduring staple of Madison's social and cultural fabric, embodying the spirit of the city's family-owned taverns. With its impending closure on February 3, the city is set to lose a crucial link to its past. Yet, the Teasdale family and the Wisconsin Historical Society are committed to ensuring that the tavern's essence is immortalized.

Preserving History: A New Home at the Wisconsin History Center

The donated items from the Silver Dollar Tavern will play a significant role in shaping the final design of the fifth floor gathering and event space in the new 100,000-square-foot Wisconsin History Center. The Society has partnered with industry-leading architectural and exhibition design teams to integrate the tavern's bar into the new center. The bar will be a full-service, active destination within the center, inviting guests to pull up a stool, order a drink, and partake in the Wisconsin tradition of social gathering. The history center, which will also feature a glassy lobby, interactive exhibits, and a terrace with views of the Capitol, is set to open its doors in early 2027.

Legacy Lives On: The Silver Dollar Tavern in Wisconsin's Cultural Tapestry

As Madison's oldest post-prohibition tavern, the Silver Dollar Tavern has been more than just a place to grab a drink. It has served as a gathering space for the community, and a testament to the city's resilience in the face of changing times. The tavern's property, sold to Hovde Properties, will be redeveloped as part of a project to revitalize a section of the city. Yet, through its enduring presence in the Wisconsin History Center, the tavern's name and memories will remain a cherished part of the local landscape, a testament to its 90-year legacy.