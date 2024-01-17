Subscribe

Wisconsin's Silver Dollar Tavern to Close, Legacy to Live on in State History Center

Madison's oldest bar, the Silver Dollar Tavern, is set to close but its legacy will be preserved in the new Wisconsin History Center, thanks to a donation from the Teasdale Family.

Ebenezer Mensah
Madison's beloved Silver Dollar Tavern, the city's oldest family-owned bar, is preparing to serve its last drink. However, its legacy will be eternally preserved in a gathering and events space within the upcoming Wisconsin History Center, thanks to a generous donation from the Teasdale Family, the tavern's fourth-generation owners. The family has gifted the tavern's original 1930s 43-foot mahogany bar, vintage backbar cabinetry, iconic neon signs, and a host of other memorabilia to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which will use these items to recreate the atmosphere of a post-prohibition era bar.

Transcending Time: A Tale of Two Eras

The Silver Dollar Tavern opened its doors in 1933, just as the United States was emerging from the throes of the prohibition era. Through its 90-year history, it has remained an enduring staple of Madison's social and cultural fabric, embodying the spirit of the city's family-owned taverns. With its impending closure on February 3, the city is set to lose a crucial link to its past. Yet, the Teasdale family and the Wisconsin Historical Society are committed to ensuring that the tavern's essence is immortalized.

Preserving History: A New Home at the Wisconsin History Center

The donated items from the Silver Dollar Tavern will play a significant role in shaping the final design of the fifth floor gathering and event space in the new 100,000-square-foot Wisconsin History Center. The Society has partnered with industry-leading architectural and exhibition design teams to integrate the tavern's bar into the new center. The bar will be a full-service, active destination within the center, inviting guests to pull up a stool, order a drink, and partake in the Wisconsin tradition of social gathering. The history center, which will also feature a glassy lobby, interactive exhibits, and a terrace with views of the Capitol, is set to open its doors in early 2027.

Legacy Lives On: The Silver Dollar Tavern in Wisconsin's Cultural Tapestry

As Madison's oldest post-prohibition tavern, the Silver Dollar Tavern has been more than just a place to grab a drink. It has served as a gathering space for the community, and a testament to the city's resilience in the face of changing times. The tavern's property, sold to Hovde Properties, will be redeveloped as part of a project to revitalize a section of the city. Yet, through its enduring presence in the Wisconsin History Center, the tavern's name and memories will remain a cherished part of the local landscape, a testament to its 90-year legacy.

