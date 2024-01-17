Wisconsin's Agricultural Sector: Funding Opportunities and the Inauguration of WisGO Team

Wisconsin's farmers, agricultural producers, and forest landowners are currently eligible to apply for conservation funding through two distinct programs. The Natural Resource Conservation Service's Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) has set a deadline of February 9 for applications to be considered for the fiscal year. Compared to previous years, the minimum annual payment for participants has seen a significant increase, soaring from $1,500 to $4,000. The CSP is designed to provide both technical and financial support to those involved in the agricultural and forestry sectors, ultimately aiming to enhance conservation efforts on a broader scale.

Applications and Grants

Applications for the CSP are accepted at USDA Service Centers across Wisconsin. For those seeking further information, the program's website serves as a comprehensive resource. In a parallel development, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for the 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grants until 5 p.m. on February 27. These grants are formulated to boost the competitiveness of specialty crops. The opportunity is open to a wide range of organizations, including non-profits, producer groups, government agencies, and universities.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency is stepping in to offer up to $3 million in funding. The targeted beneficiaries are underserved, small-scale, and organic producers, with the aim to advance their knowledge about risk management and climate-smart practices. This funding opportunity is open until March 4, with additional details available on the grants.gov website.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's WisGO Team

In another significant development in the agricultural sector, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation has announced the formation of its inaugural WisGO Team. This team, constituting 15 members, will serve as the primary contacts for agricultural issues and will work towards educating and impacting others on important agricultural topics. The Federation has made available a list of the team members and their respective counties.

For those interested in staying updated on business and agricultural news, a weekly newsletter is available for subscription. This initiative is an effort to keep the community informed and engaged in the ongoing developments in the agricultural and business sectors.