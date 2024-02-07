Wisconsin Women's Charitable Road Trip to the Super Bowl Continues

Two women from Wisconsin, Sue Decker and her co-pilot Cindy, have embarked on an annual journey of kindness and generosity that transcends state boundaries and touches countless lives. Decker, a woman of vision and benevolence, is the founder of 'Packer Fans Pay it Forward,' an initiative that marries the spirit of American football with philanthropy.

A Tradition of Giving

For the past 13 years, Sue and Cindy have been driving across the country to the host city of the Super Bowl, donating dairy and meat products from local Wisconsin businesses—Nasonville Dairy and Wenzel's Farm—to homeless shelters they encounter along the way. A yearly tradition that began as a gesture of goodwill has now turned into a mission. This year marks the 13th chapter of their charitable journey.

Impacting Lives Across States

Over the years, their commitment to this noble cause has led them to donate to almost 100 homeless shelters across the United States. Beyond the numbers, the real impact of their work is in the lives they've touched. By providing food donations to those in need, they aim to make the world a better place—one homeless shelter at a time.

Fueling the Journey with Kindness

As they set their course for Las Vegas, the host city for this year's Super Bowl, their resolve to spread kindness is stronger than ever. With the generosity of Wisconsin businesses and the spirit of Green and Gold backing them, Sue and Cindy are fuelling their journey with kindness and inspiring countless others to follow suit.