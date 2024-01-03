en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking

In an active bid to combat human trafficking, the Wisconsin State Patrol is intensifying its efforts, underscoring public awareness and education as vital weapons in this battle. The officers are trained to detect signs of human trafficking during traffic stops and are primed to intervene when the situation demands. Beyond intervention, they are also equipped with the knowledge of how to connect survivors to essential social services for support.

Partnerships Strengthening the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Understanding the pervasive nature of human trafficking, the State Patrol has fostered robust partnerships with various agencies, organizations, and crucial sectors like transportation and trucking industries. Recognizing the instrumental role these sectors play in averting human trafficking, the State Patrol collaborates to ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue.

Education and Outreach: A Pivotal Approach

Aligned with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative, the State Patrol is set to provide educational materials and outreach to commercial motor vehicle drivers, particularly during the National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. This initiative is designed to raise awareness among these key players on the roads, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to identify and report potential cases.

Wisconsin citizens are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the indicators of human trafficking. By doing so, they can potentially save lives by reporting their suspicions to the National Human Trafficking Hotline or, in cases of immediate danger, by calling 911.

Accessible Resources for Public Awareness

In addition to these measures, the State Patrol makes educational resources available to the public, including a video and a news release about the January Law of the Month. These materials serve to inform and equip the public further on this critical issue, fostering a community of informed and vigilant citizens.

0
Education Human Rights United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
32 seconds ago
Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically
Education should not be confined to the classroom; it needs the active involvement of parents to ensure the advancement and success of students. This is the message conveyed by TikTok users qbthedon and bodacious_bobo, who recently shone a spotlight on the alarming issue of students falling behind in schools. In a highly watched video, qbthedon,
Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically
The Impact of Fear on Learning: A Deep Dive into the Neuroscience
6 mins ago
The Impact of Fear on Learning: A Deep Dive into the Neuroscience
University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors
10 mins ago
University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
2 mins ago
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers
3 mins ago
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers
Revolutionizing Language Learning: Angeline Pompei’s 'Learn English Fast' for Spanish Speakers
3 mins ago
Revolutionizing Language Learning: Angeline Pompei’s 'Learn English Fast' for Spanish Speakers
Latest Headlines
World News
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
28 seconds
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
36 seconds
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
37 seconds
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
2 mins
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
2 mins
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
2 mins
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
2 mins
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
2 mins
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
44 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
45 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
54 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
55 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app