Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking

In an active bid to combat human trafficking, the Wisconsin State Patrol is intensifying its efforts, underscoring public awareness and education as vital weapons in this battle. The officers are trained to detect signs of human trafficking during traffic stops and are primed to intervene when the situation demands. Beyond intervention, they are also equipped with the knowledge of how to connect survivors to essential social services for support.

Partnerships Strengthening the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Understanding the pervasive nature of human trafficking, the State Patrol has fostered robust partnerships with various agencies, organizations, and crucial sectors like transportation and trucking industries. Recognizing the instrumental role these sectors play in averting human trafficking, the State Patrol collaborates to ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue.

Education and Outreach: A Pivotal Approach

Aligned with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative, the State Patrol is set to provide educational materials and outreach to commercial motor vehicle drivers, particularly during the National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. This initiative is designed to raise awareness among these key players on the roads, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to identify and report potential cases.

Wisconsin citizens are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the indicators of human trafficking. By doing so, they can potentially save lives by reporting their suspicions to the National Human Trafficking Hotline or, in cases of immediate danger, by calling 911.

Accessible Resources for Public Awareness

In addition to these measures, the State Patrol makes educational resources available to the public, including a video and a news release about the January Law of the Month. These materials serve to inform and equip the public further on this critical issue, fostering a community of informed and vigilant citizens.