Wisconsin Residents Petition for 'Home Lake' Rule to Curb Invasive Species Spread

A group of citizens in Wisconsin, alarmed by the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS), is taking matters into their own hands. At the heart of their concern, wake boats, vessels known for their ballast tanks that can retain water and inadvertently harbor AIS such as spiny water fleas and zebra mussels. The residents are pushing for the introduction of a "home lake" rule, a regulation that would require wake boats to stay confined to a single water body unless they can demonstrate evidence of proper drainage or decontamination.

The Inception of the 'Home Lake' Rule

This initiative is led by Jim Olson of Madison, backed by a group of concerned individuals, including members of the Last Wilderness Alliance. Their objective is to submit a petition to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a move triggered by the perceived inefficiency of the existing legislative measures. Their contention lies with the administrative code, NR 19.055, established in 2008, which they believe is not being enforced effectively. This lack of enforcement is attributed largely to the absence of probable cause for DNR and local officials to inspect ballast systems and the complexity of these systems themselves.

The Risk of Invasive Species Spread

Studies indicate that wake boats' ballast tanks can hold up to 20 gallons of water even after being drained, posing a serious risk of spreading AIS. The residents' petition is an attempt to address this issue head-on. The proposed "home lake" rule is not just about restricting the movement of boats but is also geared towards enhancing the enforcement of decontamination procedures.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Solution

The proposed rule, if accepted, would require boats to carry decontamination certifications, and decals would be placed on the boats indicating their status. This measure is designed to make it easier for enforcement officers to identify whether a boat has been appropriately cleaned before entering another water body. The petition, expected to carry around 100 signatures, including those of former DNR secretaries, is set to be filed in February. The group is following the model of a similar rule in Vermont and aims to expedite the process by having it addressed as an emergency rule change, a process that typically takes two to three years in Wisconsin.