Wisconsin National Guard Faces Frigid Urban Operations Training Challenges

The frigid Wisconsin landscape, punctuated by the stark silhouette of Volk Field's Regional Emergency All-Climate Training (REACT) Center, was the setting for a rigorous 24-hour urban operations training session on January 17-18. This intensive training was undertaken by the soldiers of Company A, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. The purpose of this gruelling exercise was to prepare these soldiers for their forthcoming exercises at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC).

Training Grounds: A Perfect Simulation of Reality

The High Risk Entry Facility and other grounds at Volk Field provided an ideal environment for practicing urban warfare tactics in frigid conditions, effectively simulating potential combat scenarios. Recognizing the importance of readiness, Platoon Sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Charles Hensen stressed that some of these soldiers could potentially face combat within the next year and a half, underscoring the urgency of this training.

The Value of Training: A Step Towards Mastery

Staff Sgt. Justin Swiersz, a veteran with prior experience at JRTC, highlighted the immense value of this training exercise. He pointed out that shoot house operations, a key component of urban warfare tactics, are not a common aspect of National Guard training, making this experience particularly beneficial for enhancing the soldiers' abilities.

Lessons Learnt: The Importance of Communication and Coordination

2nd Lt. Reed Matz emphasized the need for improved communication and coordination within the platoon. However, he also lauded his soldiers for their performance, particularly in scenarios they were unfamiliar with. Hensen echoed this sentiment, praising the training for exposing areas for improvement at an individual level, and fostering adaptability in unfamiliar situations.