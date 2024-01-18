Wisconsin Mandates Personal Finance Course for High School Graduation

Starting with the 2028 graduating class, Wisconsin has made it obligatory for all high school students to complete a personal finance course to secure their graduation. This mandate, signed into law by Governor Tony Evers in December, came to fruition largely due to the persistent advocacy of local educators, particularly Kerri Herrild, a personal finance teacher at De Pere High School.
A Crusade for Financial Literacy
Herrild, who has been imparting personal finance education for 18 years, testified at the state capitol in favor of this requirement. She was joined by three other teachers, students, and financial professionals, all of whom championed the significance of financial literacy in the lives of young individuals. The new course is designed to impart six essential skills to students, although the specifics of these skills were not divulged.
Building a Stronger Economy
Herrild is of the firm belief that these lessons will not just provide immediate knowledge but will also lead to making improved financial decisions in the long run. She anticipates that better financial education will ultimately contribute to a stronger state economy. Her classroom experiences have been peppered with 'ah-ha' moments where students have truly grasped the concepts, and she hopes for this understanding to translate into future financial prudence.
In light of these committed efforts, Wisconsin has become the 24th state to ensure a standalone personal finance course for high school students, with Pennsylvania following suit as the 25th state.