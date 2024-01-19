Wisconsin Lawmakers Ban School Strip Searches in Wake of Suring School Incident

Wisconsin lawmakers have responded to public outrage over a degrading strip search incident involving teenage students in a school, by passing a bill that outlaws such practices in educational institutions. The incident, which took place in January 2022 in Suring School District, revealed a loophole in the state law that allowed the then superintendent, Kelly Casper, to avoid charges for her actions. This bill seeks to address that loophole.

Suring School Incident: The Catalyst

In the Suring School District, six teenage girls reported that they were ordered by the then superintendent, Kelly Casper, and a nurse, to strip to their underwear during a search for vaping devices. The act was met with widespread condemnation, not only within the community, but across the state. The depth of the humiliation and intrusion these students experienced spurred lawmakers into action. Casper, who was not charged due to the legal technicality, resigned in June 2022.

Wisconsin Assembly Passes Groundbreaking Bill

With the aim of protecting students from such intrusive searches, the Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill extending the state's definition of 'strip search'. The bill, already endorsed by the Senate, now includes searches requiring students to strip down to their underwear as a strip search. This is a significant move towards making schools safer and more comfortable environments for students. The proposal received unanimous support in the Assembly and bipartisan endorsement in the Senate, indicating a collective recognition of the need for this legislative change.

Bill Heads to Governor's Desk

Following the Assembly's approval, the bill—known as Assembly Bill 108—now awaits Governor Tony Evers' decision. Introduced by three lawmakers from the Oconto and Green Bay area, the bill has gained momentum due to its potential to address a critical gap in the current law. If signed by the Governor, it will serve as a protective measure for students, shielding them from future humiliating and intrusive searches.