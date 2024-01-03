Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) is charting a bold course towards fortifying its position in the industrial real estate sector with a series of fresh commitments amounting to $546 million. This move is poised to diversify and bolster its standing in the industrial real estate landscape in the United States, an area where it currently holds a smaller share than desired.

Placing Bets on Non-Core Industrial Real Estate

SWIB is casting a specific eye on non-core industrial real estate, underscored by a $110 million pledge to a closed-ended fund and a $100 million investment in a joint venture. These figures are a testament to the strategic importance SWIB has assigned to non-core industrial properties. Its current portfolio weighting in the industrial sector stands at 26.5%, which lags behind the 32.4% benchmark set by the NFI-ODCE Index.

Additional Diversification Strategies

Beyond industrial real estate, SWIB is also laying plans to allocate $175 million to non-core real estate debt and $100 million to a non-core debt fund. These plans resonate with the pension fund’s history of investments in a variety of debt forms, such as mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) bonds. Additionally, a potential $61 million investment might be directed towards a core apartment fund in the near future.

Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Despite a tough market climate, SWIB’s real estate portfolio, valued at $11.9 billion, managed to pull off a -3.9% return in the 12 months leading up to September 2023. This feat is notable as it significantly outperforms the NFI-ODCE Index, which recorded a -10.73% return during the same period.