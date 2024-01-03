en English
Business

Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Wisconsin Investment Board Amplifies Industrial Real Estate Portfolio with $546M

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) is charting a bold course towards fortifying its position in the industrial real estate sector with a series of fresh commitments amounting to $546 million. This move is poised to diversify and bolster its standing in the industrial real estate landscape in the United States, an area where it currently holds a smaller share than desired.

Placing Bets on Non-Core Industrial Real Estate

SWIB is casting a specific eye on non-core industrial real estate, underscored by a $110 million pledge to a closed-ended fund and a $100 million investment in a joint venture. These figures are a testament to the strategic importance SWIB has assigned to non-core industrial properties. Its current portfolio weighting in the industrial sector stands at 26.5%, which lags behind the 32.4% benchmark set by the NFI-ODCE Index.

Additional Diversification Strategies

Beyond industrial real estate, SWIB is also laying plans to allocate $175 million to non-core real estate debt and $100 million to a non-core debt fund. These plans resonate with the pension fund’s history of investments in a variety of debt forms, such as mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) bonds. Additionally, a potential $61 million investment might be directed towards a core apartment fund in the near future.

Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Despite a tough market climate, SWIB’s real estate portfolio, valued at $11.9 billion, managed to pull off a -3.9% return in the 12 months leading up to September 2023. This feat is notable as it significantly outperforms the NFI-ODCE Index, which recorded a -10.73% return during the same period.

Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

