Wisconsin Family Uses Oreos to Lure Lost 450-Lb. Pig Kevin Bacon Home

When a massive 450-pound pig named Kevin Bacon wandered into the Molgaard family's backyard in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, it set off an unexpected chain of events that would ultimately reunite the animal with his owner. Captured on the family's security camera, the sight of Kevin prompted swift action, especially when they realized he could be lured back home with a trail of his favorite treats, including Oreos.

Runaway Pig Catches Family's Attention

Jake Molgaard and his wife were surprised to find Kevin, a runaway pig, making his way to their doorstep earlier this month. Initially feeding him a variety of snacks like rice cakes, carrots, tomatoes, and apples, they reached out to a farmer friend in hopes of finding Kevin's owner. Upon contact, the owner, currently out of town, instructed the Molgaards on how to lure Kevin back home using sweet treats. The family orchestrated a snack trail along the roadside, leading Kevin back to safety.

Community and Sheriff's Office Join in the Effort

The Molgaards enlisted the help of their 16-year-old daughter and a Kenosha County sheriff's officer to ensure Kevin's safe journey back home. The officer, who took a liking to Kevin, documented the reunion and shared it on the sheriff’s department Facebook page. This collaborative effort highlighted the community's role in ensuring the well-being of its more unconventional members.

A Gentle Giant Among Friends

Despite Kevin's imposing size, his owner assures that he is a gentle giant, a sentiment echoed by the Molgaards who continue to visit him with treats like donuts. Kevin's adventure not only brought him back home but also forged a unique bond between him, the Molgaard family, and the broader community. This unusual tale of a pig lured home with Oreos underscores the unexpected connections that can arise between humans and animals, and the lengths to which people will go to ensure their safety.