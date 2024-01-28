Wisconsin Falcon's Remarkable Journey Highlights Importance of Conservation

A tale of resilience and endurance unfolded recently when Pete, a female peregrine falcon hatched at a We Energies plant in Port Washington, Wisconsin in 2023, was found injured over 2,100 miles away in Nicaragua. Pete's unexpected journey from the American Midwest to Central America attests to the migratory nature of her species and the importance of bird banding and tracking for conservation efforts.

The Peregrine Falcon: A Symbol of Survival

Peregrine falcons, celebrated for their high-speed dives and vast habitats, are still classified as an endangered species in Wisconsin. With their keen eyesight, aerodynamic bodies, and swift wings, these birds of prey are capable of reaching speeds up to 240 mph in their stooping flight, making them the fastest creatures on Earth. Their ability to adapt to diverse environments, such as the urban setting of the We Energies plant where Pete was hatched, is a testament to their survival skills.

Greg Septon: A Guardian of Peregrines

Greg Septon, a recognized authority on peregrines, was astonished to learn of Pete's odyssey. Founder of the Wisconsin Peregrine Falcon Recovery Project, Septon has been a protector of peregrines since 1986, banding over 1,400 birds in his career. Pete's case, he said, accentuates the unpredictability of these avian predators and underscores the significance of their conservation.

Pete: A Beacon of Hope

Pete's saga further unfolded when Missael Sotelo Rizo, a resident of Sebaco, Nicaragua, discovered the injured falcon. Rizo provided care for Pete and, following her recovery, released her back into the wild. Named after Carroll University's mascot, Pete is a shining example of the success of the recovery project, which monitored 43 nest sites in Wisconsin in 2023, yielding 125 young peregrines. As the project continues under Septon's leadership, the upcoming nesting season is anticipated to reveal more surprising stories of these extraordinary birds.