Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Offers Export Grants to Local Firms

Wisconsin-based businesses looking to broaden their international presence have an exciting opportunity. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is offering International Market Access Grants, designed to help local firms navigate the complex world of global trade. These grants are aimed at companies with less than $100 million in annual revenues that have been operational for at least one year. The grants have a two-tier structure to support both budding and experienced exporters.

Who Can Apply?

To qualify for these grants, companies must primarily be involved in manufacturing, processing, assembly, or distribution of exportable products. Service-based businesses that offer exportable services can also apply. An essential condition is that Wisconsin cost inputs must account for at least 35% of the value of the product or service. Applicants must also commit to a 30% match of the grant funds, ensuring an invested partnership between the company and the WEDC.

How Much Can Businesses Receive?

The grant amounts differ based on the company's export experience and participation in the ExporTech program. Companies graduating from the ExporTech program can receive up to a maximum of $25,000. Other businesses, whether they are new to exporting or have some experience, are eligible for up to $10,000.

What Can the Grants Be Used For?

The grant funds can be used for a variety of activities aimed at bolstering a company's export strategies. These include attending trade shows, marketing and promotional efforts, export education, and consulting services. Past recipients of these grants have utilized the funds to expand their market reach and strengthen their international foothold. For example, MacDonald & Owen Veneer and Lumber Co. leveraged the grants to participate in trade shows and expand its market reach, while S3 Aero Defense LLC utilized the funds for market assessments and exhibiting at the Dubai Air Show.

Applications for these grants are open until March 15. Interested companies can contact the Global Trade and Investment Grant Manager, Katie Ujdak, for complete details on the application process.