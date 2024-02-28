Wisconsin DOT Announces Online Meeting for Highway 76 Roadwork: Safety and Infrastructure Boost

On March 7 at 4 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is set to host an online meeting, inviting public participation to discuss the upcoming roadwork on Highway 76, which stretches from Greenville to the town of Ellington. This initiative aims to improve road safety and infrastructure, with construction expected to kick off between 2027 and 2028.

Project Overview and Objectives

The comprehensive project on Highway 76 encompasses a series of enhancements designed to bolster road safety and functionality. Key components of the work include resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing outdated culverts, installing rumble strips to alert inattentive drivers, upgrading curb ramps for accessibility, and applying fresh pavement markings. These improvements are integral to ensuring the long-term viability and safety of this critical transportation corridor.

Engagement and Information Sharing

In addition to outlining the project's scope, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has launched a dedicated website, providing comprehensive details and updates. The upcoming online meeting will feature a live video presentation by project engineers, showcasing maps, displays, and exhibits to give attendees a clear understanding of the planned work. This session also aims to address the concerns of local businesses affected by the construction, offering them a platform to gain insights and prepare for the upcoming changes.

Community Participation and Feedback

The department encourages community members, especially those residing or operating businesses along the Highway 76 route, to actively participate in the online meeting. This forum will not only allow the public to gain firsthand information from the project team but also offer an opportunity to ask questions and provide valuable feedback. Such engagement is crucial for aligning the project's execution with community needs and expectations, ensuring a collaborative approach to enhancing the region's transportation infrastructure.

As the Wisconsin Department of Transportation moves forward with these essential upgrades on Highway 76, the project stands as a testament to the state's commitment to improving road safety and infrastructure. By fostering open dialogue and community involvement, the department aims to execute a project that not only meets technical and safety standards but also resonates with the needs and concerns of the local populace.