Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Jazz Jam Sessions: Bridging Generations Through Improvisation

Milwaukee's music scene is buzzing with excitement as the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM) hosts its monthly Jazz Jam Sessions, under the guidance of Milwaukee drummer and academician, Mitchell Shiner. Emphasizing the importance of active participation, Shiner, who chairs the jazz and contemporary music department, facilitates an environment where musicians of all skill levels can collaborate, learn, and express themselves freely.

Advertisment

Empowering Musical Exploration

The Jazz Jam Sessions, scheduled every second Saturday at 12:30 p.m. during the academic year, offer a unique platform for both WCM students and the wider community. Shiner and his team have meticulously curated a 'Top 40 Tune List' that caters to beginners and seasoned musicians alike, ensuring the jams are accessible, enjoyable, and educational. This initiative not only nurtures musical talent but also fosters a sense of belonging among participants, making it an invaluable addition to Milwaukee's cultural landscape.

Inclusive and Intergenerational

Advertisment

Shiner highlights the intergenerational nature of these sessions, with participants ranging from middle and high school students to adults and even their grandchildren. This diversity enriches the musical experience, allowing for a broader exchange of ideas and styles. Instruments of all kinds find a home in these sessions, demonstrating the inclusivity and welcoming spirit of the WCM community. The sessions also serve as a platform for vocalists to experiment with different genres, from ballads to bossa nova, showcasing jazz's stylistic diversity.

A Foundation for Musical Growth

For those looking to dive deeper into the world of jazz and contemporary music, the WCM offers year-round programming, including jazz labs, adult ensembles, and summer camps. These programs culminate in recitals or recordings, providing students with real-world performance experience. Masterclasses with WCM faculty and visiting artists further enrich the learning experience, offering constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Shiner's emphasis on the balance between individual practice and group collaboration underscores the holistic approach to music education at the WCM.

The Jazz Jam Sessions at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music are more than just opportunities for musical improvisation; they are a testament to the power of community in fostering artistic growth and understanding. As participants navigate the thrilling, slightly shaky territory of live performance, they not only develop their musical skills but also contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Milwaukee's cultural scene.