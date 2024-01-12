Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Increase Penalties for Drivers Evading Police

Wisconsin is on the brink of enacting a bill that could significantly escalate the penalties for drivers fleeing from police. The proposed legislation, colloquially known as Assembly Bill 536, is triggering intense debate and stimulating profound conversations on the subject of reckless driving and its tragic consequences. State Representative Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield) has been a vocal advocate of the bill, outlining the extensive damage caused by drivers who choose to evade law enforcement.

Highlighting the Human Cost

In a move to shed light on the human cost of such reckless actions, Donovan’s testimony before the Assembly spotlighted the heartbreaking case of Erin Mogenson and her unborn child. The duo lost their lives in a high-speed collision caused by a felon attempting to evade a traffic stop. This devastating incident has been at the forefront of discussions surrounding the bill and has served as a stark reminder of the lethal outcomes reckless driving can impose.

Advocacy for Stricter Consequences

In a bid to curb such destructive behavior, Mark Hagen, Erin’s father, has been urging lawmakers to take decisive action against reckless driving. His plea for intervention has been echoed by Brown County District Attorney David Lasee who has thrown his weight behind the bill. Lasee believes that intensified penalties would act as a deterrent, delivering a strong message to potential offenders.

Implications of Assembly Bill 536

The bill proposes a significant shift in the handling of such cases by establishing mandatory prison sentences for drivers causing injury or death while evading police. It also seeks to upgrade the felony type for each category of police evasion, resulting in potentially longer prison sentences. Both Donovan and Lasee are of the opinion that these harsher measures are not only justified but are a necessary step in addressing the issue of reckless driving.

Assembly Bill 536 is poised for a vote in the coming weeks and, if passed, could reach the governor’s desk as early as February. The potential enactment of this bill marks a critical moment in Wisconsin’s efforts to combat reckless driving and protect its citizens from its lethal consequences.