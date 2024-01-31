Wiscasset School Committee Appoints Sarah Hubert as Interim Principal

In the wake of administrative turbulence at Wiscasset Middle High School, the Wiscasset School Committee has named Sarah Hubert as the interim principal. Hubert steps into the role following the dismissal of former Principal Gina Stevens. Her appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the school community grapples with the aftermath of Stevens' termination and seeks stability.

Choosing the Right Candidate

Sarah Hubert, a seasoned education professional with a tenure spanning 24 years in Maine, was chosen from among four candidates. Hubert is no stranger to Wiscasset, having served as a middle school English and social studies teacher, as well as a high school assistant principal and athletic director in the past. This familiarity with the school and its community positions her well to address the challenges posed by recent events and guide the institution towards stability and growth.

Addressing Past Infractions

Hubert's appointment follows the controversial dismissal of Gina Stevens for several infractions, notably the unauthorized installation of a hidden camera, the improper removal of a student, alleged mistreatment of staff and students, and poor communication with Superintendent Kim Andersson. Stevens' dismissal sparked student protests and a petition signed by supporters and staff expressing a lack of confidence in Superintendent Andersson.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

Maintaining neutrality amid the turmoil, Hubert encourages open dialogue with students and parents. She is committed to improving the school's learning environment and expanding extracurricular opportunities. This commitment is underscored by the recent acquisition of grants for various student programs. A local of Pittston and an alumnus of Gardiner Area High School, Hubert holds a bachelor's degree from the College of the Atlantic and master's degrees from the University of Maine at Farmington and Husson University. She aspires to become the permanent principal, advocating for the importance of consistency in establishing trust and respect within the school community.