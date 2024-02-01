Wiregrass Mourns the Loss of Veteran Journalist Mike Gurspan

A somber pall hangs over the Wiregrass region as it mourns the passing of veteran journalist Mike Gurspan. Known for his robust career spanning decades, Gurspan, 66, succumbed to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His demise has stirred a wave of tributes from the community, acknowledging his unwavering dedication, integrity, and community care throughout his illustrious career.

A Lifelong Commitment to Journalism

Originally from New York, Gurspan was a proud alumnus of the University of Florida. His passion for journalism found its roots at WJHG in Panama City, marking the onset of a commendable career. His skill set was not limited to reporting; he held myriad positions ranging from anchor to meteorologist at WMBB. Despite a brief, unsuccessful venture into politics running for tax collector, Gurspan's calling lay in journalism, leading him to WTVY in Dothan.

Chronicling Significant Events

At WTVY, Gurspan's dedication to his craft was evident in his coverage of notable events. He witnessed and reported the 1994 Elba floods, providing crucial updates to the public. In 2007, he chronicled the devastation of the Enterprise High School tornado. His reporting also extended to darker moments in Alabama's history, including the deadliest mass shooting the state has ever experienced.

Legacy at WDHN

Gurspan later transitioned to WDHN, where his initial role as sports director evolved into an anchor and reporter for the 6 p.m. newscast. He graced the newsroom with his professional excellence, unwavering work ethic, and palpable passion for journalism. His dedication to the field was evident even after his glioblastoma diagnosis in November.

His colleagues laud Gurspan's enduring legacy in journalism. WDHN News Director Glen Horn extolled Gurspan's long hours, commitment, and unquenchable passion for journalism. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of many, but his legacy as a beacon of integrity and dedication in journalism endures.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., also paid tribute to Gurspan, highlighting his enduring commitment to his craft and community. His work has left an indelible mark on the Wiregrass region and beyond, and he will be fondly remembered as a stalwart of journalism in Alabama.