Wire 3 Discontinues Lower-Speed Internet Plans, Aims to Future-Proof Connectivity

Fiber to the home internet provider, Wire 3, has taken a bold step in its service offerings. The Central Florida-based company has decided to discontinue offering internet plans with speeds lower than 1 Gbps. It now provides residential internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, marking a significant transition in its service spectrum.

Revisiting the Dial-Up Era

According to Ryan Dendievel, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Wire 3, this move can be likened to the shift from dial-up to faster internet connections that occurred in the early 2000s. As we all remember, this was a turning point in internet history, opening up a world of possibilities. Dendievel believes that the company’s new initiative is another such transformative moment, aimed at advancing connectivity standards.

Future-Proofing Internet Capabilities

Not just catering to the current needs of consumers, Wire 3 is looking ahead. CEO Jai Ramachandran emphasized the company’s goal of future-proofing internet capabilities for its customers. In other words, they aim not only to meet the demands of today but to enable customers to embrace the technologies of tomorrow. This forward-thinking approach is a testament to Wire 3’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Competitive Pricing for High-Speed Internet

In line with its vision, Wire 3 has set the price for its synchronous 1Gbps plan at a competitive $60 per month, and reduced the cost of the 10 Gbps plan to $99 per month. Existing customers will benefit from automatic upgrades, with their current payment matching the new plan tier. This customer-centric strategy is a clear demonstration of Wire 3’s dedication to providing high-quality internet service.

Wire 3’s approach signifies more than a business decision. It is a commitment to support community development through improved connectivity. As the digital world evolves at an unprecedented pace, Wire 3 is ensuring its customers stay ahead of the curve, setting a compelling precedent for the industry.