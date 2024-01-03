en English
Business

Wintrust Community Bank to Expand its Footprint in Milwaukee with a New Town Bank Branch

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Wintrust Community Bank to Expand its Footprint in Milwaukee with a New Town Bank Branch

Wintrust Community Bank is broadening its reach in Milwaukee with plans to establish a new Town Bank branch in the Riverwest neighborhood. The branch, to be situated in the 700 block of East Capitol Drive, is a 3,500-square-foot standalone facility that will include three drive-through lanes and ATM services.

The new branch is set to offer a comprehensive range of banking services such as deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, wealth management, and mortgages, aligning with the offerings at all other Town Bank locations.

Branch Expansion Amid Digital Banking Rise

The construction date for the new branch is yet to be confirmed, but it will form part of a $1.5 million development located within a shopping center complex. This undertaking is a strategic move by Wintrust in its expansion in the North Shore area, where it has already inaugurated a branch in Whitefish Bay and has plans for another in Mequon. The Capitol Drive branch will be Town Bank’s seventh in Milwaukee and is designed to cater to both the Riverwest community and local businesses.

Addressing Underbanked Areas

Specifically, the new branch aims to address the banking needs of an area deemed underbanked by Town Bank’s President and CEO, Jay Mack. Despite the surge in online and mobile banking, Town Bank maintains the importance of physical branches for personal interactions, particularly for advisory services related to loans and investments.

Attracting New Customers

The new branch is also viewed as a means to attract new customers from the Riverwest neighborhood and beyond. Through its location on Capitol Drive, it hopes to increase visibility and awareness in the community, thus expanding its customer base with businesses and families in the area.

Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

