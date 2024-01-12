en English
Winter's Might: Significant Snowfall Blankets Southeastern Wisconsin

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Winter’s Might: Significant Snowfall Blankets Southeastern Wisconsin

On a recent Friday afternoon, the serene landscape of Southeastern Wisconsin, particularly the areas surrounding Milwaukee, transformed into a white spectacle as significant snowfall blanketed the region. Milwaukee itself recorded around 3 inches of snow, while regions further from Lake Michigan witnessed an impressive accumulation of up to 10 inches.

Snowfall Prompts State of Emergency Declarations

The heavy snowfall, a stark reminder of winter’s might, prompted several localities to declare states of emergency. Among these were Elm Grove, Franklin, Milwaukee County, New Berlin, and Waukesha County, all coming together in a unified response to the substantial snow accumulation.

Monitoring the Snowfall: Data and Live Updates

As the snow continued to pile up, the National Weather Service (NWS) diligently provided data on snow totals across the state, available through their comprehensive map of snow totals. The situation continued to develop, with live updates being disseminated to keep the public informed. These updates included information on power outages, weather forecasts, snow totals, road conditions, and further winter storm developments.

Impact on Local Economy: Business Closures

The snowstorm’s impact was not limited to the environment and public safety. It also echoed through the local economy, leading to numerous business closures in the Milwaukee area. As the situation is ongoing, updates will continue to be provided, keeping citizens abreast of any new developments.

The Situation Continues: What’s Next?

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening before lightening overnight and eventually scattering on Saturday. Wind chills are also likely to dip below zero Saturday evening and remain that way for most of the following week. In response, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has crews working to ensure streets remain safe and passable, prioritizing main streets before moving to side streets. More than 22,000 We Energies customers were without power as of 10 a.m., primarily in Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Waukesha Counties. The blizzard warning issued by the NWS for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties underscores the ongoing threat posed by heavy snowfall and strong winds, cautioning about travel difficulties and low visibility.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

