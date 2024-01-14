Winter’s Frigid Grip: Buffalo Bills Seek Snow Shovelers Amidst US Weather Chaos

As severe winter weather conditions grip the United States, various regions and activities are feeling the chill. In Buffalo, New York, this icy onslaught has led the Bills to seek volunteers to clear snow from Highmark Stadium, the battleground for their postponed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo Bills in Need of a Hand…or Shovel

The Bills are offering volunteers $20 an hour alongside provisions of food and breaks in warm areas. The call is open to anyone above 18 or those under 18 with working papers, all prepared to brave the frigid wind chills and high winds. The forecast suggests a potential accumulation of 6-12+ inches of snow by kickoff, creating quite a challenge for the participants. Those interested can pre-register online to participate.

Meanwhile, a fresh surge of Arctic air is introducing sub-zero wind chills and hazardous cold to the Midwest and Northern Plain states. The National Weather Service has issued alerts for dangerously low temperatures. Heavy snowfall, amounting to up to 24 inches, is predicted in parts of New York and over the Great Lakes.

Snow squalls are also a possibility in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, leading to warnings for New York City residents concerning reduced visibility and gusty winds. The city is responding by salting the streets and advising residents to stay off the roads during squalls.

The Widespread Impact of the Cold

Drone footage from Des Moines, Iowa, underscores the impact of the record-breaking cold on the region. More snow, wind, and deep wind chills are anticipated across the U.S., with heavy lake effect snow and whiteout conditions near the Great Lakes.

Travel is predicted to be disrupted by heavy snow across multiple states, including Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and parts of the Pacific Northwest and California. The latter also faces the threat of heavy rain, potentially leading to flash flooding.

The South isn’t being spared either, with forecasts suggesting snow, sleet, freezing rain, and hazardous travel conditions. As the United States braces against the ongoing onslaught of winter, the spirit of unity is evident, as seen in the Buffalo Bills’ call for volunteers, reflecting the human endurance amidst the chill.