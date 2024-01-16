Winterizing Your Home: Essential Tips for Tri-State Area Residents

As the Tri-State Area grapples with a severe winter, plummeting temperatures pose a threat to homes and their residents. CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado offers a range of invaluable tips to protect homes from potential disasters such as chilly drafts and frozen pipes, crucial for maintaining the integrity and warmth of homes during these freezing months.

Avoid Frozen Pipes

One of the major concerns during winters is the freezing and bursting of pipes. To prevent such a disaster, experts suggest measures such as dripping faucets, shutting off power supply to well water, and draining water from the house. Moreover, keeping cabinet doors below sinks open can help in maintaining the warmth, reducing the chances of freezing.

Act Immediately on Frozen Pipes

In case of frozen pipes, immediate action is crucial to minimize water damage. Homeowners should be aware of the potential costs of repairing burst pipes and take preventive steps accordingly. Master Plumber emphasizes the importance of disconnecting hoses and letting water trickle through faucets during freezing temperatures. It's also crucial to know the location of the main water valve for immediate shut-off in case of a pipe burst.

Prevent Drafts and Maintain Consistent Temperature

Preventing drafts and maintaining a consistent temperature throughout the home is as important as protecting the pipes. Insulation of attic and crawl spaces can help in keeping the home warm. Regular professional inspection of the plumbing system before winter can identify potential issues and provide preventive measures. Companies like R4 Restoration offer services to thaw frozen pipes, adding another layer of protection for homeowners during the cold winter months.