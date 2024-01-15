Winter Woes: Power Outages in Tupelo and Sherman Amid Harsh Season

Amid the harsh winter season, the city of Tupelo, Mississippi has been grappling with significant power disruptions. Over 270 properties across north Tupelo and Sherman found themselves cast into cold darkness. However, the situation is gradually improving, thanks to the relentless efforts of the local power companies.

Advertisment

Power Outages in Tupelo

This challenging winter brought not only snow and sleet but also severe weather conditions leading to nearly impassable roads. The icy and treacherous routes compounded the difficulties of residents already struggling with power outages. The severe weather conditions affected the power grid, leaving a significant number of customers without electricity. North Tupelo bore the brunt, with over 120 properties affected.

Power Disruptions in Sherman

Advertisment

Sherman, a locality shared between Ponotoc and Lee counties, was also hit hard. More than 150 properties in this area were plunged into darkness amidst plummeting temperatures. The outage map provided by Tombigbee, the local power company, initially showed close to 300 disruptions across its service area. However, as repair efforts kicked into gear, this number has since dropped to just over 100, with 92 remaining in the Sherman area.

Efforts to Restore Power

Scott Hendrix, the CEO of Tombigbee, acknowledged the disruption, particularly around the North Gloster Street and Barnes Crossing Boulevard area. He assured that the company was actively working to restore power. Johnny Timmons, Tupelo Water & Light Director, also reported that as of 2 p.m., the city's electrical grid was stable. His team was continuously monitoring their pumping stations to ensure uninterrupted service. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that shelters would be opened to assist those in need, showing the city's commitment to its residents in these trying times.

In conclusion, despite the harsh winter weather and the consequent power outages, Tupelo and Sherman are steadily regaining their lost electricity. The situation is testament to the resilience of the local power companies and the communities they serve.