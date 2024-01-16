Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc on Tennessee Valley Roads

In a severe winter weather twist, the Tennessee Valley has been plagued with hazardous driving conditions, causing numerous road closures and travel advisories. Rae Anne Bradley, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), shed light on the situation in an interaction with Local 3 News.

Hamilton County Under Siege

In Hamilton County, an assortment of challenges has forced road closures. Ice accumulation, downed trees, a water main break, and flooding have wreaked havoc on the roadways. Bradley County reported snow and ice patches on various state routes, adding to the traffic distress.

Other Counties Bear the Brunt

The winter onslaught hasn't spared Grundy, Sequatchie, Marion, Dade, Chattooga, and Jackson Counties, all battling a mix of black ice, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The perilous conditions have rendered travel inadvisable, with Dade County's Emergency Management advising against all travel.

Crashes and Fuel Leaks on I-24

Two major crashes involving tractor trailers on I-24 have compounded the chaos, resulting in lane closures and fuel leaks. Local agencies pre-treated roads in anticipation of freezing rain and ice. However, conditions remain precarious.

Online Updates and Precautions

Updates on the current road conditions are available on the Local 3 Traffic section online or through the Local 3 News app. As the winter weather continues to create dangerous conditions, drivers are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.