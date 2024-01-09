en English
Transportation

Winter Weather Strikes Columbia Basin, Travel Disruptions Ensue

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
The Columbia Basin, a region encompassing Moses Lake among other locales, is currently in the grip of a severe winter weather pattern that began on Monday. The snowfall, which has been steadily continuing throughout the day, is a notable event in the region’s weather calendar. Jeremy Wolf, a representative from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane, anticipates that the snow accumulations could reach an additional two inches.

Weather Changes and Warnings

The weather, however, is expected to take a turn on Tuesday. Windy conditions paired with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-40s will likely cause some of the accumulated snow to melt. The NWS, however, cautions residents and visitors that any remaining snow on Tuesday night is in danger of refreezing as temperatures are expected to plummet. A wind advisory has been issued effective through Wednesday, with the potential for wind speeds to reach a whipping 50 mph.

Travel Disruptions and Closures

The winter weather has severely impacted travel, especially in mountainous regions. Intermittent closures of Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90, a shutdown of Blewett Pass on U.S. 97, and a pre-emptive closure of Stevens Pass for avalanche control have been reported. These travel disruptions are causing significant inconvenience and challenges for commuters and travelers alike.

Forecast and Expected Conditions

The weather forecast for the coming days reveals a significant drop in temperature beginning Thursday, with lows plunging into the single digits, and highs barely making it into the teens. This bone-chilling cold is expected to hold its icy grip on the region through Sunday. A possible slight warming trend may come as a reprieve in the following week, but the overall cold conditions are set to persist.

Transportation United States Weather
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

