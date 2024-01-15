Winter Weather Prompts School Closures in Southeast Louisiana

In a response to the forecasted winter weather conditions in Southeast Louisiana, the WDSU weather team has ramped up its monitoring efforts, providing regular updates to the public. Among the first to respond to the looming inclement weather is the St. Charles Parish Public School System, which has announced the closure of all its facilities, including the School Board Office, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

An Unprecedented Precautionary Measure

This decision, an unprecedented precautionary measure, was taken after due consultations with the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center. The safety of the students and employees remains the topmost priority. However, other parishes in the region, such as Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Tammany, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans, Hancock, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. John, St. James, and Catholic Schools, have yet to announce any closures.

St. Tammany Parish on High Alert

Meanwhile, St. Tammany Parish has indicated that they are closely watching the weather conditions. They will release updates on the status for Tuesday, January 16, later in the day. The general public is encouraged to follow updates from the WDSU Weather Team, including meteorologists Margaret Orr, Damon Singleton, Devon Lucie, and Art Jarrett on social media.

Normal Operations Expected to Resume by Wednesday

Despite the disruptions, it is expected that school operations will resume as normal on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. As part of their ongoing coverage, the WDSU weather team will continue to provide the latest forecasts and information on school operations.

Moreover, several other school districts in Southeast Louisiana, including East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Point Coupee, and West Feliciana Parish Schools, have also announced closures due to the icy weather forecast. The closures are triggered by the potential for dangerous ice patches on roadways, with wind chill temperatures expected to dip into the single digits.

School buses in Louisiana are not typically equipped for snowy or icy weather, and local authorities do not salt the roads or operate snow plows as northern localities do. As the weather conditions continue to evolve, further closures are anticipated. Catholic schools, in particular, are likely to follow suit with closures depending on the parish's decision.