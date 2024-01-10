en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Bakersfield: Gusty Winds and Snow Expected

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Bakersfield: Gusty Winds and Snow Expected

In a remarkable weather shift, Bakersfield, California braces for a significant drop in snow levels and gusty winds, anticipated to arrive late Wednesday until Thursday morning. The incoming storm, highlighted for its unusually cold character, is predicted to drive snow levels down from approximately 4,500 feet to about 2,000 feet overnight.

Weather Shift and Impact

While the current night is not expected to register low temperatures due to increasing cloud cover, the weather system, due to arrive on Wednesday morning, will start impacting northern areas first. This sudden change in weather patterns has triggered the issuance of a Winter Weather Advisory for Kern County. The latest high-resolution guidance indicates an increase in predicted snowfall amounts, hinting at a significant weather event.

Anticipated Challenges

Due to the incoming weather conditions, mountain passes are likely to face disruption from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The prospect of strong, gusty winds reaching up to 80 miles per hour, coupled with potential snowfall, has prompted severe wind warnings and winter storm warnings. The Grapevine/Tejon Pass area is also in the line of forecasted snowfall. Travel is expected to be challenging, and there’s a potential threat of power outages and coastal flooding.

Safe Measures in Place

In the light of the forecast, residents are being advised to stay safe and prepare for wet weather. The forecast for Bakersfield includes a high of 51 degrees and lows in the mid forties. With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Sierra Nevada, the city is making all necessary preparations to deal with the sudden drop in temperature and the anticipated snowfall. The message is clear: stay safe, stay prepared.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
46 seconds ago
Suspension of Indiana University Professor Stirs Concerns for Academic Freedom
An unprecedented suspension at Indiana University (IU) is stirring concerns about the potential erosion of academic freedom on American campuses. The individual at the center of this controversy is Abdulkader Sinno, a respected professor known for his extensive work and commitment to student engagement. Sinno, a recipient of the Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award in
Suspension of Indiana University Professor Stirs Concerns for Academic Freedom
Texas Teen Trevon Wright Charged with Murder of Girlfriend Weeks After Childbirth
2 mins ago
Texas Teen Trevon Wright Charged with Murder of Girlfriend Weeks After Childbirth
Amazon Announces Major Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios
2 mins ago
Amazon Announces Major Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios
Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting
1 min ago
Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting
Amazon Twitch Layoffs: 500 Jobs Cut in Drive to 'Rightsizing'
1 min ago
Amazon Twitch Layoffs: 500 Jobs Cut in Drive to 'Rightsizing'
NASA's Artemis Moon Mission Delay to 2026 Spurs Resurgence of Conspiracy Theories
1 min ago
NASA's Artemis Moon Mission Delay to 2026 Spurs Resurgence of Conspiracy Theories
Latest Headlines
World News
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure
39 seconds
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
2 mins
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
2 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
3 mins
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
4 mins
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
4 mins
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
4 mins
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
5 mins
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
5 mins
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app