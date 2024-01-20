Winter Weather Advisory Announced for Yakima, Kittitas Valleys

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, alerting residents of the expected mixed precipitation. The advisory, effective from 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, until 10 a.m. the following Sunday, warns of snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

Anticipated Impact on Road Conditions

These meteorological conditions are likely to result in slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions. Motorists navigating the roads during this period are urged to exercise caution and reduce speed to maintain safety. The latest road conditions can be obtained by visiting the Washington State Department of Transportation's website at wsdot.com/travel.

Previous Snowfall and Snow Route Alert

Prior to this advisory, the weather service reported snowfall amounts from Friday, with Yakima receiving an average of 2.5 inches, Granger 4 inches, and Sunnyside 3.5 inches. Concurrent with the advisory, the City of Yakima has activated a snow route alert. This alert requests drivers to remove their vehicles from designated snow routes to facilitate snow plowing by city crews. The alert remains in place until further notice.

Accessing Snow Route Maps

Residents can access a map of the snow routes on a designated website, allowing them to plan their journeys accordingly, avoid the designated routes and assist the city crews in their effort to maintain the roads clear and safe during this winter weather advisory period.