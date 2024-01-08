Winter Storms Disrupt US, Millions Under Warnings

As winter’s wrath unfurls across the United States, nearly 17 million people find themselves under winter storm warnings, grappling with the disruptions caused by a series of powerful storms. The first of these icy tempests ambushed the East Coast on Sunday, blanketing areas of Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania with over a foot of snow. This onslaught of winter weather has wreaked havoc on travel plans, grounding a Delta Air Lines aircraft at Boston’s Logan International Airport on January 7, 2024, and throwing the transportation sector into disarray.

NOAA Monitors the Situation

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the nation’s weather vanguard, is closely monitoring the situation as a second storm is poised to strike the region on Tuesday. Simultaneously, a storm brewing over the Southern Rockies is projected to chart a course northeastward towards the Upper Great Lakes by Tuesday evening. The Midwest Plains, already besieged by heavy snow, brace for what’s to come with blizzard warnings in effect through Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts Grapples with the Storm

The storm’s impact on Massachusetts has been particularly severe, resulting in a significant number of flight cancellations and delays at Boston’s Logan International Airport. As early as 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, reports emerged of 149 cancellations and 34 delays. Airlines most affected included Cape Air, JetBlue, and United Airlines. Adding to the tumult, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded specific Boeing 737 Max 9 planes. Power outages also plagued the region, leaving more than 10,000 businesses and homes in the dark.

Impact Across the Country

The storm’s reach extended far beyond Massachusetts, grounding hundreds of flights across the country. The first storm continued to unleash heavy snow across Boston and New England on Sunday, with areas north and west of New York City, including the upper Hudson River Valley, receiving between 6 to 12 inches of snow. The situation remains dynamic, with updates anticipated as the storms continue to impact various parts of the country.