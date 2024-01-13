en English
Transportation

Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on U.S Air Travel, Over 2,000 Flights Canceled

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc on U.S Air Travel, Over 2,000 Flights Canceled

A severe winter storm sweeping across the United States has culminated in a travel nightmare, with over 2,000 flights canceled and more than 5,800 delayed in a single day. The storm’s wrath has been felt across various locations including Chicago, Detroit, and Omaha, leading to widespread travel disruptions.

Major Airlines Bear the Brunt

Among the airlines, Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of the storm, cancelling as many as 401 flights, closely followed by SkyWest Airlines with 358 cancellations. United Airlines was also significantly impacted, having to cancel 284 flights, some of which extended into the next day.

FAA Warnings and Boeing 737 MAX 9 Groundings

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously warned of potential delays at airports due to adverse weather conditions, including severe clouds, snow, and wind. The situation was further exacerbated by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 jets, which United Airlines is awaiting approval to resume operations for. The grounding was necessitated after a cabin panel on an Alaska Airlines flight detached mid-flight, resulting in an emergency landing.

Adjustments and the Way Forward

The airlines, while struggling to grapple with the storm’s impact, have been making adjustments wherever possible. This includes switching to different aircraft types to maintain some level of service. Furthermore, a travel advisory from Southwest Airlines underscored the potential impact on flights due to the storm, hinting at more possible cancellations and delays in the coming days.

As the United States braces for more severe weather, the airlines, passengers, and regulatory bodies are hopeful for a swift resolution to both the storm-induced disruptions and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets.

Transportation United States Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

