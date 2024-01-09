en English
Disaster

Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc in South and Midwest, Disrupts Life and Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
In a severe weather event, the southern United States has been battered by a potent winter storm, resulting in thunderstorms, tornado warnings, and damaging winds. The winds, reaching velocities of up to 106 mph, wreaked havoc across the region, notably in areas such as Panama City Beach, where property damage was substantial.

Impact and Response

An apartment complex was severely damaged and more than 140,000 customers across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia suffered power outages. Despite the extensive damage, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities. In response to the crisis, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard.

Storm’s Reach Extends to the Midwest

The storm’s impact was not limited to the South. In the Midwest, heavy snowfall disrupted daily routines and travel, with up to 12 inches of snow forecasted across a region stretching from southeastern Colorado to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Significant snow accumulation and strong winds were anticipated in cities like Madison, Wisconsin, and parts of northwestern Illinois. The storm’s effect even extended to political events, influencing the campaigning for Iowa’s upcoming precinct caucuses.

Future Weather Concerns

This weather system is expected to bring more snow, rain, and wind to the Northeast, raising concerns about potential flooding in areas such as New England. A separate storm is forecasted to impact the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, with blizzard warnings already issued for Washington and Oregon.

Disaster United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

