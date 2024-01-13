Winter Storm Watch Issued: Imminent Sub-Zero Wind Chills Forecasted

A looming winter storm is setting alarm bells ringing across various regions in the United States, leading the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. This watch is expected to last until Monday, with the storm forecasted to bring along challenging sub-zero wind chill temperatures, prompting a Wind Chill Watch that will extend until Tuesday.

Impending Winter Woes

Several counties in North and Central Alabama are bracing for the storm, anticipating up to 4 inches of snow and ensuing travel difficulties. Meanwhile, West Tennessee, under the watchful eye of the National Weather Service in Memphis, is preparing for a possible snowfall ranging between 3-8 inches. This extreme weather event is likely to usher in hazardous travel conditions and sub-zero wind chills, affecting the entire region.

Precautions and Preparations

Residents are advised to gear up for heavy snow and bitterly cold temperatures, with the forecast suggesting travel difficulties and hazardous conditions impacting commutes on Monday. The storm warning extends to Portland and the northern Willamette Valley, where snow and blizzard conditions are expected, alongside freezing rain and temperatures plunging into the teens. Portland General Electric is urging customers to prepare for potential service interruptions, and several overnight shelters are gearing up to accommodate people without homes.

A Nationwide Chill

Winter Storm Watches have been declared in many communities across the central, eastern, and southern U.S. This is due to the unique combination of cold air and developing moisture that could culminate in a significant winter weather event. Even areas unaccustomed to such weather are likely to experience the impact of ice and snow, with warnings likely to be issued. The storm system’s trajectory off the mid-Atlantic could result in several inches of snowfall in the Northeast, affecting the country’s most populated region.

The 40/29 news team, led by Meteorologist Lillian Hatch, will provide comprehensive coverage of the storm and its impacts. Local residents are advised to stay informed and prepare accordingly for the challenging weather conditions ahead.