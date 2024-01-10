en English
Winter Storm Watch for Tri-Cities; Blizzard Conditions in Cascades

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Winter Storm Watch for Tri-Cities; Blizzard Conditions in Cascades

A winter storm watch looms over the Tri-Cities area, as a significant snowstorm is predicted by the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Rob Brooks warns of potential heavy snowfall throughout the weekend, while the Cascade Mountains are already grappling with blizzard conditions. The Tri-Cities area has experienced extreme wind conditions, with gusts up to 55 mph confirmed and unconfirmed reports indicating gusts up to 67 mph.

Widespread Impact of the Winter Storm

The powerful winds have resulted in power outages and property damage, including fallen tree branches and a drifting boat. Anticipated snow accumulation is projected to be less than an inch on Thursday, escalating to 1 to 2 inches on Friday, with a higher likelihood of snow on Saturday. As the weekend approaches, temperatures are forecasted to plummet into the single digits.

Postponement of Special Events and Warnings

The severity of the weather has led to the postponement of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge event. Although the blizzard warning for the Cascade Mountains is set to expire, heavy snowfall is still anticipated. Travelers using the Interstate 84 corridor in Oregon may continue to face blizzard conditions, and a winter storm watch remains in effect for the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton, where significant snow accumulations are expected.

Continued Blizzard Conditions

Blizzard warnings are in place for high elevations within Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, affecting over 100,000 power customers. Rare blizzard conditions are being experienced in the Cascades and Olympics, where heavy snow and winds are making travel precarious. The storm is anticipated to usher in cold temperatures and wintry precipitation, with another major storm slated to arrive on Friday and Saturday.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

