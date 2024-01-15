en English
Winter Storm Warning Issued for West Virginia’s Southern Coalfields and Kanawha Valley

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a stern Winter Storm Warning for the southern coalfields and the Kanawha Valley in West Virginia. The warning, set to take effect on Monday and extend into Tuesday morning, anticipates a significant snowfall event, with accumulations expected to range between 3-6 inches from Welch to Charleston.

Weather Pattern and Predictions

The weather pattern, as outlined by the NWS, suggests that snow will start falling early on Monday, followed by a temporary lull late in the morning. However, this will be followed by an intensification of the snowfall in the afternoon. The warning is scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Statewide Impact

Meanwhile, the majority of West Virginia is under a Winter Weather Advisory in anticipation of potential snow accumulations of 3-5 inches over the two-day period. The northern and far eastern areas of the state, however, are set to experience less snowfall from this weather event.

Precautionary Measures

The impending storm is expected to bring about slippery road conditions, making travel potentially hazardous. As such, residents are being advised to take necessary precautions, including wearing appropriate clothing, slowing down while on the road, and keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles in case of an emergency.

With temperatures dropping into the single digits, and wind chill advisories predicting feeling temperatures as low as -10 degrees, it’s clear that the winter storm is not to be taken lightly. The people of West Virginia are bracing for a harsh start to the week, with the impacts of the storm expected to reverberate across the state.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

