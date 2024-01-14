en English
Transportation

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, and West Tennessee, marking the latest episode in a series of harsh weather conditions sweeping across the nation. The advisory, effective from noon Sunday to 6 AM CST Tuesday, comes on the heels of a similar alert issued for New York City due to an arctic cold front expected to bring snow squalls and perilous roadway conditions.

Heavy Snowfall Predicted

The forecast predicts heavy snow with total accumulations expected to be between 4 to 6 inches, a significant amount that is likely to disrupt daily activities and travel. In the wake of this prediction, residents are being advised to prepare for slippery road conditions, with an impact expected on both morning and evening commutes. This throws the spotlight on the need for individuals to plan their movements carefully, given the potential risks associated with the weather situation.

Precautions and Safety Measures

Residents in the affected areas are urged to adopt a proactive approach to safety, with a strong emphasis on preparation for potential emergencies. Those who have to venture out are being told to equip their vehicles with an extra flashlight, food, and water. These steps are critical in ensuring that individuals are ready to deal with an emergency, highlighting the importance of preparedness in the face of extreme weather conditions.

Staying Informed

To stay updated on the latest road conditions, residents can call the 511 hotline for updates relevant to their state. This underscores the significance of staying informed in order to make safe and informed decisions about travel. This winter storm warning, like the one issued for New York City, reminds us of the importance of staying vigilant and prioritizing safety in the face of severe weather conditions.

Transportation United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

