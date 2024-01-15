en English
International Relations

Winter Storm Warning Grips North Mississippi: Heavy Snowfall and Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Winter Storm Warning Grips North Mississippi: Heavy Snowfall and Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected

A gripping winter storm warning is in effect until 6 AM CST Tuesday for North Mississippi, predicting a chilling blend of heavy mixed precipitation. The meteorological forecast anticipates snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. The impending blizzard conditions have necessitated travelers to be well-equipped with emergency supplies to combat the slippery road conditions.

Mississippi on Ice

The freezing temperatures have shrouded North Mississippi in a winter weather warning, with the adverse conditions set to persist until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The wintry mix, commencing its descent across the northern counties along the Tennessee state line, is expected to trend south and east through early Monday afternoon. The hazardous travel conditions, intensified by snow and ice accumulation, have rung alarm bells for those residing north of Hwy 278 and west of Hwy 7.

Enduring the Chill

The mercury continues to play hide and seek, with temperatures not expected to climb above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. The forecast paints a frigid picture, with high temperatures skirting the mid 20s on Tuesday and overnight lows diving into the single digits. The wintry precipitation, far from melting, is anticipated to linger for several days, with no immediate precipitation expected until some light showers on Thursday afternoon.

Heeding the Warning

The National Weather Service has amplified the severity of the situation by issuing a winter storm warning for North Mississippi. The warning has underlined the potential for heavy snow and the imminent hazardous travel conditions. Residents are hence advised to take necessary precautions and stay abreast with the latest weather forecasts. A similar warning has been issued with expectations of heavy snow, freezing rain, and sleet. The warning, effective from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday, has anticipated total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and a light glaze of ice accumulations. The hazardous road conditions, which are on the anvil, have underscored the need for caution while embarking on travel during these icy times.

International Relations United States Weather
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

