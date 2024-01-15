Winter Storm Warning: Chickasaw and Monroe Counties Brace for Severe Weather

The residents of Chickasaw and Monroe counties are bracing for a harsh winter evening as a Winter Storm Warning looms until midnight. As per the advisory, the areas could witness up to 1 inch of snow accumulation paired with a light glaze of ice. Adding to the severity, the Wind Chill Advisory has been extended until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the potential for wind chill values to plummet to as low as -14 degrees. The severe winter weather conditions have led to strong recommendations against traveling unless it is absolutely necessary.

Wide-Spread Impact of the Winter Storm

Counties across east central and south central Kentucky are also part of the Winter Storm Warning, expecting heavy snowfall. The first wave has already left 2 to 3 inches of snow with an additional 1 to 3 inches expected to follow. The warning also includes Monroe, Russell, Cumberland, and Clinton Counties, anticipating an extra 2 to 4 inches of snow. The hazardous road conditions are posing significant difficulty in travel, urging drivers to slow down and exercise high levels of caution.

School Closures and Sheltering Facilities

The inclement weather has led to the closure of several schools in Mobile, Baldwin, Monroe, Clarke, Conecuh, Saraland, Satsuma, Greene, and George Counties, including Chickasaw City and Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile. A delay in the start of the school day is expected on Wednesday as well. To provide refuge from the extreme cold, the Magee PriorityOne Senior Citizen Building has opened its doors, as announced by Mayor Dale Berry.

Preparing for the Snow

Residents are advised to prepare themselves for driving in the snow, as a mix of sleet, freezing rain, snow, and ice is expected across various counties in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana. This is likely to result in slippery road conditions and dangerously low wind chills. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight CST tonight in some areas, with the Wind Chill Advisory extending until Wednesday morning in others.

Chickasaw Monroe has been issued a winter storm warning, with wind chills potentially reaching a drastic 40 below zero, posing a significant risk to exposed skin. Frostbite could set in as quickly as 10 minutes in these dangerously cold wind chills. The warning will remain in effect until noon CST Tuesday, followed by an advisory from noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.