Winter Storm Triggers Power Outages in Oregon Metro Area

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Winter Storm Triggers Power Outages in Oregon Metro Area

On an unassuming Saturday morning, the metro area of Oregon was plunged into darkness as the result of power outages, triggered by a combination of high winds and snow. A report from Portland General Electric (PGE) revealed that approximately 35,000 customers found themselves without power by 9:30 am, a consequence of nearly 800 outages scattering across the region. Areas most impacted included Sandy, Raleigh Hills, Markham in Southwest Portland, and Bethany in Beaverton.

Attributing the Outages

John Farmer, a spokesperson for PGE, attributed the widespread outages primarily to the high winds. The fierce gusts caused tree branches to succumb to gravity, subsequently falling on power lines and disrupting the flow of electricity. The power company’s crews were actively deployed, working tirelessly to restore power. However, the challenging weather conditions proved to be a formidable adversary.

Pacific Power Experiences Outages

Pacific Power, another utility company serving a smaller area in Oregon, wasn’t spared from the wrath of Mother Nature either. The company faced 64 outages that affected around 1,800 customers, particularly in the Beaumont and Montavilla neighborhoods.

Preparing for Power Outages

Residents were advised to steel themselves for the outages by creating an emergency kit. The kit was recommended to include essentials such as flashlights, radios, extra batteries, and bottled water. In addition, residents were encouraged to turn off appliances, a measure to prevent damage from potential power surges. To maintain food preservation, keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed was advised. Furthermore, PGE underscored the importance of checking on vulnerable neighbors during these challenging times. Both PGE and Pacific Power have provided online outage maps, offering restoration time estimates to the affected customers.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

