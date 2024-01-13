Winter Storm Triggers Massive Power Outages in Metro Detroit

A powerful winter storm has swept across Metro Detroit, unleashing a torrent of snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions that have triggered extensive power outages. More than 116,000 DTE Energy customers in Southeast Michigan are currently navigating the chill without power, a testament to the storm’s ferocity.

Advisory and Predicted Weather Conditions

As the storm continues to wreak havoc, the region remains under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Snow showers, a relentless companion of the winter chill, are anticipated throughout the day. Wind gusts, not to be outdone, are predicted to hit speeds of up to 50 mph, adding to the already challenging conditions.

DTE Energy’s Response and Restoration Efforts

Despite the severity of the storm, DTE Energy has shown preparedness. Teams have been strategically stationed in advance across the region to address the outages more effectively. The energy provider estimates that 70% of the affected customers will have their power restored by the end of Saturday, and by the end of Sunday, this number should rise to 95%. To bolster their efforts, additional crews from across the country have been summoned, amplifying the restoration efforts.

Safety Measures and Guidelines

As residents grapple with the adverse conditions, DTE Energy has issued a suite of safety guidelines. Advisories include maintaining a safe distance from downed power lines, refraining from driving over them, and ensuring the correct usage of portable generators to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. The company has also cautioned against venturing into flooded areas, where electrical hazards may lurk.

In these trying times, residents are urged to stay informed about restoration times, report outages, and track weather conditions through the online resources provided. As the winter storm continues to batter the region, the collective efforts of DTE Energy, additional crews, and the residents themselves are crucial in navigating the storm and restoring normalcy.