Winter Storm Blankets Southern Pennsylvania, Bringing Significant Snowfall

Southern Pennsylvania was blanketed by a significant snowfall on Tuesday, January 16, as a winter storm swept through the region. The serene and snowy landscape of Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, captured by local college student Ethan Kerr, served as a stark reminder of the power of nature. The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a winter storm warning for the area, remaining in effect until Tuesday afternoon, with an additional warning of extreme cold set to engulf the region later that day. Wind chill values were expected to plummet to as low as -20 degrees. This winter weather was part of a more extensive storm system affecting the region.

Advertisment

The Impact of the Winter Storm

The snowstorm resulted in slippery road conditions in Hazleton, with drivers being advised to exercise caution and reduce their speed. As Central Pennsylvania grappled with heavy snow and winter storm warnings, up to 4 inches of snow had accumulated on the ground, with an additional 1 to 3 inches expected. The NWS warned of hazardous travel conditions due to slippery roads, leading to several road closures caused by downed trees and wires. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) lowered speed limits in response to the adverse conditions.

School Closures and Speed Advisories

Advertisment

As a result of the storm, scores of schools across the region had to close. The storm dropped up to nearly three inches of winter mix near the greater Philadelphia region and over four inches near Delaware. Fifty weather-related speed advisories were put in place, and multiple accidents were reported. The forecast included rain, a chance of snow, and a sharp drop in temperatures that were expected to plummet into the teens.

The Winter Storm Warning

The NWS modified the winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning for several counties in south-central Pennsylvania, including York, Lancaster, and Lebanon. The warning, which forecasted 4 to 6 inches of snow, was put into effect just before 11 p.m. Monday and was expected to remain in effect until noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow was forecast to fall overnight, though light snow was expected to linger until around midday Tuesday. Roads were expected to be slippery, and hazardous conditions were likely to impact the morning commute.