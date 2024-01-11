Winter Storm Set to Wreak Havoc on Midwest, Particularly Illinois and Indiana

In what appears to be a dire announcement for the Midwest, a potent winter storm is predicted to wreak havoc this week, particularly impacting Illinois and Indiana, as per the latest meteorological data and forecasts. The storm, expected to set in from Thursday through Saturday, will likely bring sub-zero temperatures, settling in from Saturday night through to Monday.

Impending Weather Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois, and Northwest Indiana, forecasting up to 9 inches of snow with a rain-snow mix. Alongside the snowfall, the storm is predicted to bring forceful winds, consequently leading to precarious travel conditions. The storm track and rain/snow line location, however, remain uncertain.

Post the snowfall, temperatures are expected to dip drastically, with highs in the 20s and lows plummeting below zero. Warming centers have been set up in Kankakee, and River Valley Metro is offering free bus rides whenever the wind chill drops to zero or below.

Severe Weather Predictions

The winter storm, anticipated to hit the central and eastern US, is expected to induce blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and brutal cold. Areas previously hit by a massive storm earlier in the week, including Chicago, may face these blizzard conditions. Flooding concerns are also present, especially in regions already impacted by the last storm.

The storm is likely to bring heavy snow, gusty winds, and exceedingly cold temperatures to the Midwest, with significant severe thunderstorm threats in the South and parts of the mid-Atlantic. The storm is also predicted to bring snow and forceful winds to the Northeast, potentially causing additional power outages. Brutal cold temperatures are expected to persist in the central and northern US throughout the weekend and into next week.

Winter Storm Watch for Chicago

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Chicago area starting from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday. The storm is expected to bring light snow during the morning commute, with the worst travel conditions in the late afternoon and all Friday evening. Strong gusty winds of 35-45 mph could create blizzard conditions at times, with around three to six inches of snow possible in and around the city. After the snow moves out Saturday morning, frigid arctic air will move in with a low of just two degrees Saturday.

Winter storm Gerri is set to intensify as it tracks through the central and eastern U.S. late this week, bringing heavy snow to parts of the West, Midwest, and interior Northeast. Blizzard warnings have been issued for mountain areas of Oregon and Washington, and a variety of winter weather alerts have been issued in the West, Central Plains, and Great Lakes. Moderate to locally heavy snowfall is likely in northern Illinois into Michigan, with some areas seeing more than 6 inches of snow.