Winter Storm Prompts West Michigan Universities to Alter Class Schedules

West Michigan braces for a potentially debilitating winter storm expected on Friday, January 12. The impending weather phenomenon has prompted several higher education institutions in the region to make significant changes to their class schedules. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for the area, effective from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday. The forecast predicts heavy snow accumulations ranging from eight to 14 inches, alongside wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph. These severe conditions could result in substantial snow drifts, whiteout conditions, power outages, and perilous travel circumstances.

Universities Shift to Remote Learning

In response to the impending threat, Grand Valley State University announced a shift from in-person classes to remote learning starting at noon on Friday. This decision aligns with the university’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its students and staff while maintaining educational continuity. Similarly, Ferris State University has preemptively canceled all in-person classes for both Friday and Saturday. Despite this, online classes will proceed as planned, and the campus is expected to reopen on Sunday.

Other Institutions Follow Suit

Several other educational institutions in the region have also taken precautionary measures in anticipation of the storm. Grand Rapids Community College, Kendall College of Art and Design, a division of Ferris State University, and Davenport University have all canceled in-person classes. Additionally, Davenport University announced that Friday’s classes would shift to remote formats. This unanimous decision across various institutions signifies the severity of the impending weather conditions and the responsibility of these establishments to prioritize student and staff safety over routine.

Awaiting Further Updates

At the time of these announcements, certain institutions in the area, including Western Michigan University and Calvin University, had not communicated any changes to their schedules. With the storm’s impact expected to be significant, the community awaits further updates from these institutions and hopes for decisions prioritizing safety and wellbeing over operational continuity.