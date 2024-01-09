en English
Transportation

Winter Storm Prompts Amtrak to Cancel Train Runs Between St. Louis and Kansas City

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Winter Storm Prompts Amtrak to Cancel Train Runs Between St. Louis and Kansas City

In light of an anticipated winter storm, Amtrak has axed multiple train runs between the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City. The cancellations, which were announced recently, are set to affect trains that were slated for late Monday and early Tuesday departure times.

Impacted Train Schedules

Among the affected trains are train 319, originally due to depart from St. Louis at 3:11 PM on Monday, and train 316, which was scheduled to leave Kansas City at 4:05 PM. Both these trains did not operate as originally planned. Furthermore, Tuesday’s train 311, that was set to leave St. Louis at 8:10 AM, and train 318, which was scheduled to leave Kansas City at 8:40 AM, have also been suspended. However, train 318 from St. Louis to Chicago will continue to operate as per schedule.

Weather Predictions

The National Weather Service’s forecasts suggest that the St. Louis metro area will predominantly witness rain with a slight chance of snow. On the other hand, the Kansas City region is predicted to receive between 2 to 7 inches of snow, which has necessitated these extreme precautions.

Missouri River Runner Route Affected

These cancellations primarily hit the Missouri River Runner route that traverses between Kansas City and St. Louis. Due to the incoming winter storm, multiple train runs on this route have been suspended. This decision was made as the Kansas City area is presently under a Winter Weather Advisory, with forecasts predicting 3-6 inches of snow in the metro area, and even more in areas located north of the metro.

Transportation United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

