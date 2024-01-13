en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Winter Storm Postpones NFL Game Between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Winter Storm Postpones NFL Game Between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers initially scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Monday due to a heavy winter storm. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the decision, which prioritizes the safety of players, staff, and fans in attendance.

Weather Impact on NFL Schedules

This postponement is not an isolated incident within the NFL. Inclement weather conditions have necessitated multiple adjustments to game schedules in the past. The Bills have previously experienced such weather-related changes. This is the first instance a playoff game has been delayed due to weather since 2016.

Significance of the Postponed Game

The game between the Bills and Steelers holds substantial importance, contributing to the playoff prospects of both teams. The Steelers, who are on the brink of returning to the playoffs, will rely heavily on their quarterback, Mason Rudolph, whose recent performances have been stellar.

Winter Storm and Public Safety

The decision to postpone the game was made in response to a severe winter storm forecast set to impact Western New York. The extreme weather conditions prompted the imposition of a full travel ban in Erie County, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. The game will now take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Highmark Stadium.

The rescheduling of this game underlines the broader effects of extreme weather events on major sporting events and the crucial steps taken by authorities and organizations to mitigate associated risks.

0
NFL United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
45 seconds
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act
49 seconds
Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
2 mins
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
3 mins
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
3 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
4 mins
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
4 mins
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
5 mins
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From 'Senior High' to Nadine Lustre's Potential Collaboration
6 mins
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From 'Senior High' to Nadine Lustre's Potential Collaboration
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app