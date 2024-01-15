Winter Storm Postpones Arkansas Legislative Council Meetings

An unexpected winter storm in central Arkansas has caused a halt in the political machinery, leading to the deferral of this week's Arkansas Legislative Council meetings. The decision, grounded in the paramount concern for safety, comes in response to the hazardous conditions presented by the storm. The council co-chairs, Sen. Terry Rice and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, have announced the postponement and rescheduling of the meetings for the following week.

Rescheduled Subcommittee Meetings

The revised schedule spans from January 23 to January 26, encompassing a host of subcommittee meetings. Among these is the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee, whose agenda is particularly noteworthy. It includes the discussion of requests for substantial federal American Rescue Plan funds, amounting to millions, by an array of medical centers.

The American Rescue Plan Act

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, is a significant legislative piece with the objective of aiding the United States in its economic and health recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It presents a lifeline to medical centers seeking financial support in these challenging times.

Additional Subcommittee Topics

Aside from the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee, other subcommittees are set to discuss a variety of topics. These include employee benefits, highway commission oversight, game and fish/state police matters, administrative rules, executive matters, and occupational licensing. Each of these discussions represents crucial elements in the functioning and betterment of the state of Arkansas.